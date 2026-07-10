SoftBank's PayPay in talks to buy Seven & i stake Business Jul 10, 2026

SoftBank and its payment app PayPay are in talks to buy a major stake in Seven & i Holdings, the company behind 7-Eleven stores.

The deal, which could be worth several hundred billion yen, might also include Sumitomo Mitsui's credit card division.

If it goes through, it would boost Seven & i's finances (which have been under pressure from activist investors), while letting SoftBank and PayPay tap into 7-Eleven's huge retail network and popular loyalty programs.