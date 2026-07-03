Softer US jobs report boosts Nifty futures and Indian stocks
Business
Indian stocks are looking up this Friday, with Nifty futures pointing to a strong start above yesterday's close.
A softer US jobs report has eased worries about sudden interest rate hikes, making investors more comfortable and possibly bringing more money into markets like India.
Nifty 50 and Sensex climb 1.3%
Nifty 50 and Sensex have climbed 1.3% in the last two days, mostly thanks to cheaper crude oil.
While foreign investors sold ₹312 crore worth of shares on Thursday, adding to their big outflows this year, domestic institutional investors kept buying for the eighth day in a row, helping steady things despite global ups and downs.