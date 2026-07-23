Software engineer sparks Reddit debate over AI tools, stagnant pay
Business
A software engineer sparked a lively Reddit discussion by sharing how AI coding tools, instead of making life easier, have actually ramped up pressure at work.
Since these tools took off in 2025, deadlines have gotten tighter and expectations higher, but pay hasn't budged.
Developers report rushed AI code fixes
Many developers chimed in with similar stories: they're now expected to review and fix AI-generated code much faster, sometimes squeezing multi-day tasks into a single day.
People mentioned feeling disconnected from their projects and dealing with more errors, while team sizes stay the same.
As one user put it, AI has turned the job into a "breathless rat race," highlighting the need for companies to rethink how workloads are handled.