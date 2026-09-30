Soho House investigates alleged food label tampering at Shoreditch
Business
Soho House, the high-end members-only club, is investigating claims that food labels were tampered with at its Shoreditch location.
The issue came to light after a former staffer posted on TikTok, saying they were fired for speaking up about mislabeled food.
Soho House called the incident "isolated" and apologized, while Hackney Council has started its own health and safety probe.
Soho House commits to food safety
The club says it's taking things seriously: its director of health and safety and an external independent consultant are on the case.
A spokesperson pointed out that Shoreditch House got a top hygiene rating just this March.
A spokesperson added that Soho House is committed to ensuring its food safety standards are upheld.