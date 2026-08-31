Soitec secures multi-year deals as photonics-SOI revenue tops $200 million

UBS estimates Soitec holds a 95% share of the market, and its stock has soared thanks to the AI boom.

About 80% of its capacity deals with more than 10 clients are close to being finalized, complete with deposits and penalties to keep things serious.

Instead of building new plants right away, Soitec is upgrading its current sites in France and Singapore, since customers care more about getting wafers fast than where they're made.