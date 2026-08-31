Soitec secures multi-year deals as photonics-SOI revenue tops $200 million
French materials maker Soitec is locking in multi-year contracts as the demand for silicon photonics, key tech behind AI hardware, keeps climbing.
CEO Laurent Remont says its photonics-SOI revenue will top $200 million this financial year, more than double slightly above $100 million last year, and calls that "absolutely a floor."
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About 80% of its capacity deals with more than 10 clients are close to being finalized, complete with deposits and penalties to keep things serious.
Instead of building new plants right away, Soitec is upgrading its current sites in France and Singapore, since customers care more about getting wafers fast than where they're made.