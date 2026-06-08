Solar developers seek 1-year court delay over India-only solar-cell rule

Upstream 27 GW, TOPCon cells scarce

The petitioners also point out that India's current upstream solar-cell manufacturing capacity (27 GW) is nowhere near its module-assembly capacity (210 GW), making it tough to meet demand.

They are worried about relying on older technology like Mono-PERC, with not enough efficient TOPCon cells available yet.

Similar complaints have popped up in Rajasthan and Gujarat, but the government has only given limited relief for some ongoing projects instead of extending deadlines across the board.