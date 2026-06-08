Solar developers seek 1-year court delay over India-only solar-cell rule
Solar developers are pushing back against a government rule that forces them to use only Indian-made solar cells for new projects starting June 2026.
Groups from Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu say the cost difference is just too big: domestic cells cost ₹13 per watt while imports are only ₹5 per watt.
They are asking the court for a one-year delay so they can sort out supply and pricing issues.
Upstream 27 GW, TOPCon cells scarce
The petitioners also point out that India's current upstream solar-cell manufacturing capacity (27 GW) is nowhere near its module-assembly capacity (210 GW), making it tough to meet demand.
They are worried about relying on older technology like Mono-PERC, with not enough efficient TOPCon cells available yet.
Similar complaints have popped up in Rajasthan and Gujarat, but the government has only given limited relief for some ongoing projects instead of extending deadlines across the board.