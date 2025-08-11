Solar Industries India's stock climbs 2.13% on strong financials

Annual revenue has tripled since FY21

The numbers tell a strong story: from June 2024 to June 2025, revenue jumped from ₹1,694.78 crore to ₹2,154.45 crore, while net profit grew from ₹298.47 crore to ₹352.56 crore.

Looking back a few years, annual revenue has tripled since 2021 and profits have soared too.

Plus, their debt-to-equity ratio dropped from 0.40 in 2021 to just 0.21 in 2025—meaning they're running a tighter ship financially and carrying less risk, which always helps investor vibes stay positive.