Solar Industries India's stock climbs 2.13% on strong financials
Solar Industries India's stock climbed 2.13% on Monday, reaching ₹14,770 and catching attention on the Nifty Midcap 150 index.
The buzz is mostly thanks to the company's steady growth and solid financial track record, which seem to be winning over investors.
Annual revenue has tripled since FY21
The numbers tell a strong story: from June 2024 to June 2025, revenue jumped from ₹1,694.78 crore to ₹2,154.45 crore, while net profit grew from ₹298.47 crore to ₹352.56 crore.
Looking back a few years, annual revenue has tripled since 2021 and profits have soared too.
Plus, their debt-to-equity ratio dropped from 0.40 in 2021 to just 0.21 in 2025—meaning they're running a tighter ship financially and carrying less risk, which always helps investor vibes stay positive.