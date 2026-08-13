Solar Industries Q1 profit up 92.6% to 653cr, revenue 3668cr
Business
Solar Industries just posted a huge 92.6% jump in profit for Q1 FY27, reaching ₹653 crore, way up from ₹339 crore last year.
Revenue also soared 70.3% to ₹3,668 crore, mainly because their defense and explosives businesses are booming.
Solar Industries EBITDA rises to 1024cr
Operating profit (EBITDA) climbed 82% to ₹1,024 crore with better margins this quarter.
The defense segment more than doubled, international explosives grew 65%, and domestic explosives rose 52%.
The company credits its rapid domestic growth to new capacity at Dhule and Dholpur, and an Odisha facility coming soon.
With a strong order book of ₹21,350 crore and big investments planned in FY27, Manish Nuwal, Managing Director and CEO, says they're set for more growth ahead.