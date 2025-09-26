Solarworld Energy IPO allotment today: Here's how to check Business Sep 26, 2025

Solarworld Energy's IPO allotment was finalized on September 26, 2025, after an incredible 65x oversubscription during the September 23-25 bidding window.

The company is looking to raise ₹490 crore, and if you applied, you can check your allotment status on BSE, NSE, or MUFG Intime India's website using your PAN or application number.