Solarworld Energy IPO allotment today: Here's how to check
Business
Solarworld Energy's IPO allotment was finalized on September 26, 2025, after an incredible 65x oversubscription during the September 23-25 bidding window.
The company is looking to raise ₹490 crore, and if you applied, you can check your allotment status on BSE, NSE, or MUFG Intime India's website using your PAN or application number.
What to expect on listing day
Solarworld's unlisted shares are already trading at a 15% premium in the gray market—so there's a lot of buzz.
Most of the funds will go toward building a new 1.2 GW solar cell plant in Madhya Pradesh; the rest will cover general expenses and payouts for selling shareholders.