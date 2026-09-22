Solex Energy targets over ₹4,500 cr revenue by fiscal 2028

After earning ₹1,620 crore in fiscal 2026, Solex wants to invest ₹4,000 crore to move from just making solar modules to becoming a full-on renewable energy platform.

It is ramping up solar cell production (2.2 gigawatts by fiscal 2028 and 5.2 gigawatts by early fiscal 2029), launching battery storage projects, and expanding its international outlook through plans for Solex Europe and Solex USA, all focused on better tech, quality control, and cost efficiency.