Sollfege Smart Electronics shares fall to lower circuit after debut
Business
Sollfege Smart Electronics kicked off its stock market journey on Thursday, October 08, 2026, with a bang; shares opened at ₹104.40, almost double the IPO price of ₹55.
But the excitement didn't last long: shares quickly slid to ₹99.18, hitting the lower circuit and showing just how fast things can change after an IPO.
Sollfege raised ₹21.78cr, plans 12 showrooms
The company's IPO raised ₹21.78 crore and was oversubscribed by more than twice the available shares, with 995 applications.
Sollfege plans to use this fresh funding to open 12 new showrooms and boost its presence in audio, video, and home automation tech, so you might see their stores popping up near you soon!