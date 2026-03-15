Solstice Data to invest ₹52,600cr in Kerala's AI infrastructure
Business
Solstice Data, a tech company from Dubai, just signed a major deal with KINFRA to invest ₹52,600 crore in building AI-powered data centers.
The project will roll out over the next five to seven years at KINFRA Industrial Park in Kannur, taking up 100 acres of land.
The agreement was inked with state officials cheering them on
The agreement was inked by Solstice Data's Country Head Raj Babu Thulaseedharan and KINFRA's Managing Director Santhosh Koshy Thomas, with state officials cheering them on.
Out of 175 acres at the park, 123 are set aside for industries after upgrades, and the park's existing 36,000-square-foot Standard Design Factory has already been fully allotted for industrial purposes.