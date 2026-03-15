Solstice Data to invest ₹52,600cr in Kerala's AI infrastructure

The agreement was inked with state officials cheering them on

The agreement was inked by Solstice Data's Country Head Raj Babu Thulaseedharan and KINFRA's Managing Director Santhosh Koshy Thomas, with state officials cheering them on.

Out of 175 acres at the park, 123 are set aside for industries after upgrades, and the park's existing 36,000-square-foot Standard Design Factory has already been fully allotted for industrial purposes.