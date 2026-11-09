Sonata Software sees 2026 growth with AI orders at 25%
Sonata Software, a Bengaluru-based IT firm, is feeling upbeat about its growth prospects for late 2026 and beyond, thanks to strengthening demand for AI services.
CEO Rajasekhar Datta Roy shared that AI projects now make up about one-quarter of its order book.
Even with tough market conditions, Sonata's international business showed 1% sequential constant-currency growth and 2.7% quarter-on-quarter reported-currency growth.
Sonata pivots to AI services
AI isn't just a buzzword here: it's become one of Sonata's main revenue drivers. The company has taken a pivot to AI-based services, while its domestic business has found steady ground.
To stay flexible, Sonata is also targeting midsize contracts (not just giant deals) and entering new markets while improving diversification across clients and markets.