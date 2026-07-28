Sonatype to hire 100 mainly AI-focused roles at Hyderabad center
Business
Sonatype, a U.S.-based software supply chain company, is growing its Hyderabad center with plans to hire 100 more people, mainly for AI-focused roles.
The center, which started just last year with 50 engineers and now has more than 150 team members, is looking to boost its impact in India's tech scene.
Sonatype hiring amid AI security concerns
Most of the new hires will be in software engineering, data engineering, and security research over the next 12 to 18 months.
This push comes as Sonatype highlights rising security risks from AI and open-source tools, according to a recent study it did with Forrester.
The company says stronger safeguards are needed as India's software industry leans more into AI-powered development.