Sonos calls India priority market as home theater demand rises
Sonos, the U.S.-based premium audio brand, is stepping up its game in India as demand for high-end home theater grows.
Since entering the market in 2021, it has teamed up with Luxury Personified and now calls India a "priority market," according to Sonos's Asia-Pacific head, Rennie Addabbo.
Appoints Rahul Dutta, launches Sound Suites
Sonos now sells through about 100 stores, like Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales, while also selling through Amazon.
Bengaluru stands out thanks to its tech-savvy crowd, with top-tier products like the Arc Ultra soundbar leading sales.
To connect more locally, Sonos appointed Rahul Dutta as India country manager in July 2025 and launched Sonos Sound Suites (immersive listening sessions in major cities) so people can actually experience their speakers before buying.