Sonu Sood leases Versova Mumbai space to Bokka Coffee 3.52cr
Business
Sonu Sood just leased out his Versova commercial space in Mumbai to Bokka Coffee, locking in a total rental income of ₹3.52 crore over five years.
The deal, registered this October, starts at ₹5 lakh per month and climbs by 8% each year, so by year five, the rent hits ₹6.8 lakh.
Sonu Sood Aram Nagar 32L deposit
This spot is in Aram Nagar, a buzzing area near Mumbai's big business zones and neighborhoods.
The lease came with a hefty ₹32 lakh security deposit plus standard fees.
It's not Sood's first smart move: he previously leased another property to HDFC Bank in Bandra-Kurla Complex, showing he's building a solid track record as an investor outside Bollywood.