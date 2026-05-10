Sony and TSMC building next generation image sensors in Japan
Business
Sony and Taiwan's TSMC are teaming up to build next-generation image sensors in Japan, aiming to power things like self-driving cars and robotics, not just your phone camera.
Sony brings the sensor know-how, TSMC handles the advanced manufacturing, and together they're looking to shape the future of AI-driven tech.
Sony counters Samsung with TSMC partnership
Sony will lead this new venture at its Kumamoto facility, right near TSMC's own plant.
The Japanese government is backing them with up to ¥60 billion (about $380 million) in subsidies.
This partnership is also Sony's answer to tough competition from rivals like Samsung, as both companies race to stay ahead in high-tech sensor innovation.