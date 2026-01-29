Sony, Singapore's GIC eye $2-3B investment in music catalogues

Sony Music Group and Singapore 's sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte are coming together to acquire music copyrights. The partnership is set to invest between $2 billion and $3 billion into the project. Under this agreement, Sony's music division will oversee the acquired catalogues, managing their distribution on streaming platforms and licensing older songs for films and commercials.

Role of GIC GIC to provide capital and investment expertise GIC will be providing both capital and investment expertise to this joint venture. Girish Karira, head of GIC's integrated strategies group, said in a statement, "As a long-term investor, GIC seeks to be a creative and flexible capital partner to strategic industry leaders like Sony." This partnership will allow Sony to expand its portfolio of songs without having to bear all the costs alone.

Partnership benefits Sony Music Group's COO highlighted the partnership's significance Kevin Kelleher, Chief Operating Officer of Sony Music Group, emphasized the importance of this partnership. He said it would combine GIC's "long-term capital" with SMG's operational capabilities to acquire and manage premier catalogues. This, he added, would create new opportunities for artists and songwriters globally.

