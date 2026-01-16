Sony Pictures Networks India gets a new Chief Revenue Officer
Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) just shook up its top team, naming Rajesh Kaul as Chief Revenue Officer.
He'll now oversee everything from ad sales and distribution to sports and international business—all under one roof.
Why does this matter?
SPNI is merging its TV and digital teams, giving content clusters full control over strategy, marketing, and programming for both platforms.
The goal: faster decisions, better teamwork across TV and SonyLIV, and clearer responsibilities.
Some roles might change or go as the company adapts.
Who's working with Kaul?
Kaul's team includes Akshay Agrawal (linear ad sales), Makarand Palekar (distribution), Ranjana Mangla (digital ads & YouTube), and Manish Aggarwal (Sony LIV B2B & syndication).
What else is changing?
New leaders are heading up different content areas—Nachiket Pantvaidya for Sony Entertainment Television and movies; Ajay Bhalwankar for SAB and infotainment; Rajaraman Sundaram for South expansion; Ambesh Tiwari for kids' content.
Gaurav Banerjee is temporarily running digital until a permanent head steps in.