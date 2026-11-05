Sony raises outlook after 2nd-quarter profit jumps on games, movies
Business
Sony reported a 45% rise in second-quarter operating profit, reaching $3.95 billion, due to stronger performance at its games and movies units, including the hit movie Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
Riding this momentum, Sony has raised its full-year profit outlook by 9%.
Memory chip costs rise affecting Apple
The entertainment streak isn't slowing down, with "Grand Theft Auto VI" dropping soon.
Still, Sony faces rising memory chip costs as AI demand grows, a challenge hitting other tech giants like Apple too.
Even so, Sony's stronger performance in its games and movies units is helping it stay ahead in a tough economy.