Sony has hired Bank of America and Morgan Stanley to hold talks with debt investors

Sony planning 1st US dollar bond sale since 1998

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:01 pm Jun 23, 202604:01 pm

What's the story

Sony is gearing up for its first US dollar bond sale since 1998. The tech giant has hired Bank of America and Morgan Stanley to hold talks with debt investors that started on Monday. The planned offering is expected to be a two-tranche note with maturities of five and 10 years, according to Bloomberg.