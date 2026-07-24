Sorin to start preparations early 2027, eyeing AI deep-tech space-tech
Business
Preparations set to begin in early 2027, the firm plans to stick with its broad investment style but is eyeing fresh areas like AI, deep-tech, and space tech.
Sorin launched Fund I with ₹1350cr
Launched in 2024 with ₹1,350 crore, Sorin's first fund has already invested in 12 startups across fintech, health-tech, SaaS, and consumer internet: think names like Aivar (AI) and Nivaan Care (health).
With support from well-known Indian investors like the Nayar and Banga families plus Self-Reliant India, they're planning five to seven more investments soon.
The leadership team includes Angad Banga, general partner at Sorin, Subeer Monga, and Mandar Dandekar.