Sorin to start preparations early 2027, eyeing AI deep-tech space-tech

Launched in 2024 with ₹1,350 crore, Sorin's first fund has already invested in 12 startups across fintech, health-tech, SaaS, and consumer internet: think names like Aivar (AI) and Nivaan Care (health).

With support from well-known Indian investors like the Nayar and Banga families plus Self-Reliant India, they're planning five to seven more investments soon.

The leadership team includes Angad Banga, general partner at Sorin, Subeer Monga, and Mandar Dandekar.