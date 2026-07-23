Sotefin Bharat IPO oversubscribed, likely flat debut on BSE SME
Business
Sotefin Bharat, the company behind automated parking solutions, is set to debut on the BSE SME platform.
Its IPO was a hit with investors, oversubscribed 3.78 times by retail buyers and nearly five times by non-institutional investors.
The gray market premium indicated only about a 1% premium before listing, suggesting a likely flat debut.
Sotefin Bharat 48L shares priced ₹178-₹187
The IPO offered 48 lakh new shares priced at ₹178 to ₹187 each (minimum investment for retail investors: ₹2,24,400).
Sotefin Bharat raised funds to build a new manufacturing unit in Kolkata and boost working capital.
Founded in 2012, they've completed over 55 projects across India and abroad (including in the US and Dubai) and posted strong FY26 results with revenue up 25.6% and profits up over 50%.