Sotefin Bharat IPO oversubscribed nearly 4 times, listing Thursday

Even with strong demand, the gray market premium dropped from over 10% to just 2%.

The share allotment wraps up July 21, and trading starts July 23.

Out of the ₹89.76 crore raised, about ₹20 crore will fund a new robot manufacturing unit in Kolkata for automated parking systems, to reduce dependence on imports.

The rest will be allocated to office capital expenditure, working capital, and general corporate purposes as Sotefin Bharat aims for more vertical integration.