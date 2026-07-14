Sotefin Bharat launches ₹90cr IPO on BSE SME this week
Business
Sotefin Bharat, known for its robotic parking solutions, is rolling out an IPO on the BSE SME platform this week.
They're looking to raise ₹90 crore by offering 48 lakh shares priced between ₹178 and ₹187 each.
Anchor investors get first dibs on Wednesday, while the public can join in from Thursday.
Sotefin Bharat to fund Kolkata plant
The money raised will help build a new manufacturing facility in Kolkata and cover office upgrades and working capital.
Since starting in 2012, Sotefin Bharat has completed over 58 projects and is currently executing over 30 ongoing projects across cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata (and even spots in the US and Dubai) backed by its Swiss promoter Sotefin SA.