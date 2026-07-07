Sourav Ganguly becomes face of InsuranceDekho to build trust
Business
Sourav Ganguly, the former Indian cricket captain, is now the face of InsuranceDekho.
The idea is to tap into his leadership and confidence to inspire insurance advisers, matching the brand's Khul Kar Khelo vibe.
This partnership is all about building trust and connecting with people across India.
Sourav Ganguly to headline TV campaign
Ganguly's journey as a bold leader will be front and center in a new TV campaign airing on digital and broadcast platforms.
The hope is that Ganguly's influence will help InsuranceDekho reach more users and make insurance feel a bit more approachable for everyone.