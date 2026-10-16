South Indian Bank posts record Q2 profit ₹426.13cr, NII ₹1,116cr
Business
South Indian Bank just posted its highest-ever quarterly profit: ₹426.13 crore for July-September, up 21.28% year on year.
The bank also set a new record for net interest income at ₹1,116 crore, thanks to stronger lending and better margins.
South Indian Bank operating profit ₹732cr
Operating profit rose to ₹732 crore, with net interest margin improving from 2.8% to 3.33%.
Retail deposits grew by nearly 15%, and NRI deposits jumped over 15% too.
Mahesh Muralidhar Pai, MD & CEO of the Bank, credits Profitability through Quality Credit Growth and leveraging digital technology for these gains.
The bank is also focusing on areas like corporate lending, MSME, and home loans to keep the momentum going.