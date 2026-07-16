South Indian Bank Q1 FY27 profit up 17% at ₹378cr
Business
South Indian Bank just reported a solid 17% rise in net profit for Q1 FY27, hitting ₹378 crore compared to ₹322 crore last year.
This boost comes from their focus on safer, quality loans, especially in corporate lending, auto loans, and gold loans.
South Indian Bank NII hits ₹1,025cr
CEO P R Seshadri highlighted the bank's push for "Profitability through Quality Credit Growth," which means picking low-risk assets to keep things steady.
Retail deposits grew 14% to ₹1,24,306 crore, while NRI deposits and overall advances also climbed.
The bank hit its highest-ever Net Interest Income at ₹1,025 crore (up 23.05%), and asset quality improved with bad loans dropping sharply, so things are looking pretty healthy all around.