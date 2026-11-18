South Indian Bank raises MCLR by 5 bps across tenures
South Indian Bank is bumping up its lending rates (MCLR) by five basis points across all tenures, starting November 20, 2026.
If you have a loan linked to MCLR, the bank's MCLR will now fall between 8.25% and 9.55%, which could mean higher EMIs.
New MCLR rates 8.25% to 9.55%
The new MCLR rates are: 8.25% (overnight), 8.60% (one month), 9.30% (three months), 9.35% (six months), and 9.55% (one year).
This hike only impacts loans tied to MCLR, so if your loan uses a different benchmark, you're in the clear for now.
The Reserve Bank of India introduced the MCLR system in April 2016.