South Korea announces future response fund to help young people
Business
South Korea just announced a Future Response Fund that will tap into extra tax money from its thriving semiconductor industry.
The goal? To help young people land jobs, afford housing, start families, and boost talent in different regions.
This move is part of President Lee Jae Myung's push to tackle youth unemployment and give the next generation more opportunities.
Fund may reach 100 trillion won
Local media think the fund could top 100 trillion won next year.
Some of that cash will go toward education reform: think lifelong learning and building up skills for fast-growing fields like artificial intelligence (AI).