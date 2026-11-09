South Korea assures NVIDIA GPU shipments despite Jensen Huang probe
Business
South Korea just reassured everyone that NVIDIA's graphics card shipments will not be disrupted, even though CEO Jensen Huang is facing some controversy.
After 10,000 GPUs were funded under a 2025 supplementary budget and already arrived and were in use, more are set to arrive in 2026 as planned.
Science Ministry coordinates with NVIDIA Korea
The Ministry of Science and ICT says it is working closely with NVIDIA Korea to make sure everything stays on schedule, even with the ongoing investigation into Huang. They are committed to keeping the GPU supply steady for local tech needs.
Meanwhile, NVIDIA's AI Day Seoul is still happening, though CEO Huang's daughter, Madison, had to skip her visit; Senior Director Gaurav Agarwal stepped in instead to keep things moving.