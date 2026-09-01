South Korea August 2026 exports jump 68.7% on AI-powered semiconductors
Business
South Korea just saw its exports jump a massive 68.7% in August 2026, thanks mostly to the world's hunger for AI-powered semiconductors.
With imports up too, the country posted a $34.7 billion trade surplus, making it clear that tech is still driving its economy.
South Korea's semiconductors hold firm
Even with higher energy prices and geopolitical tensions weighing on other industries, South Korea's semiconductor shipments are holding strong and keeping the export engine running.
Meanwhile, the South Korean won got stronger against the US dollar, which should help keep prices in check at home.
The central bank recently hiked interest rates but expects inflation to stay manageable this year as exports power ahead.