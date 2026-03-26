South Korea bets $166 million on AI chip startup Rebellions
Business
South Korea just dropped $166 million into Rebellions, a local startup making AI chips, as part of its new "K-NVIDIA" program.
The move is all about giving Korean tech a boost and helping the country catch up in the global race for smarter, faster semiconductors.
Why the investment matters
This funding will help Rebellions speed up production of its NPU chips (the brains behind a lot of AI tasks) and work on next-generation designs.
With global giants like NVIDIA leading the market, South Korea wants to create its own strong players, so it's investing in startups like Rebellions to secure its spot in the future of AI technology.