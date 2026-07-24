South Korea court orders Chey Tae-won to pay 944bn won
Chey Tae-won, head of South Korea's SK Group, has been ordered by a South Korean court to pay his ex-wife Roh Soh-yeong 944 billion won ($644 million) after their 35-year marriage broke down over infidelity claims and a child born outside their marriage.
The court lowered the original settlement after Chey appealed, saying some funds shouldn't count.
His legal team said they regret the public concern this case caused.
SK Hynix hits $1 trillion valuation
SK Group is a major player in telecom, energy, and semiconductors: its chipmaker SK Hynix even hit a $1 trillion valuation in May 2026.
The group pulled off a record-setting $26.5 billion US stock offering.
Despite all this attention on Chey's personal life, President Lee Jae Myung recently called him one of the "Heroes of Korean People."
The company hasn't commented on the court ruling yet.