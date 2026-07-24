South Korea court orders Chey Tae-won to pay 944bn won

Chey Tae-won, head of South Korea's SK Group, has been ordered by a South Korean court to pay his ex-wife Roh Soh-yeong 944 billion won ($644 million) after their 35-year marriage broke down over infidelity claims and a child born outside their marriage.

The court lowered the original settlement after Chey appealed, saying some funds shouldn't count.

His legal team said they regret the public concern this case caused.