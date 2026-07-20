South Korea entry-level hiring jumps 47% amid AI chip demand
Business
South Korea's semiconductor industry just saw entry-level hiring jump by 47% in the first half of 2026, thanks to the huge demand for AI chips.
Entry-level roles now make up over 12% of all job postings, the highest share in five years, so it's a pretty exciting time if you're looking to break into tech.
Samsung Electronics, SK hynix lead hiring
Big players like Samsung Electronics, SK hynix, NVIDIA, and Micron are leading this hiring wave, with overall job postings up 20%.
NVIDIA and Micron alone boosted their openings by about 50% compared to last year.
Job seekers are catching on too: searches for SK hynix spiked by 180%, and JobKorea is expanding its "High Tech" service to help candidates find real-time jobs and career advice.