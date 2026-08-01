South Korea exports hit $98.89B as AI demand surges
Business
South Korea just had a massive export boom: shipments shot up 62.8% in July 2026, hitting $98.89 billion.
This surge beat expert predictions and was only outdone by last month's record since 1978.
The big driver? Huge global demand for semiconductors and computers, all thanks to the ongoing AI wave.
Semiconductor exports surge 179% computers 404%
China 96% US 69% surplus $30.32B
China and the US were South Korea's top buyers: exports to China nearly doubled (up 96%), while shipments to the US rose by 69%.
With imports also up, South Korea ended July with a healthy trade surplus of $30.32 billion.