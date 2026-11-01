South Korea exports surge 76.1% in October on AI semiconductors
South Korea just saw its exports jump 76.1% in October, mostly thanks to a huge surge in semiconductor sales driven by AI demand.
The country pulled in $115.3 billion from exports, with a trade surplus of $42.5 billion, even though imports also went up by 36%.
It's one of the biggest boosts South Korea's economy has seen in years.
South Korea chips 259% computers 497%
Semiconductor shipments shot up by an incredible 259%, and computers weren't far behind with a 497% leap.
This puts South Korea on track to possibly hit $1 trillion in annual exports for the first time ever.
Still, not everyone is feeling the boom: private spending actually dipped slightly last quarter.
Meanwhile, the Bank of Korea is juggling strong export numbers with above-target inflation that has eased from August as it prepares for another interest rate decision later this month.