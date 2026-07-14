South Korea forecasts 3% growth for 2026 on semiconductor demand
South Korea just bumped up its 2026 growth forecast to 3%, marking its best outlook in five years.
The big reason? Demand for semiconductors is soaring, fueled by global investments in artificial intelligence and advanced tech.
Last year's growth was only 1.1%, so this AI wave is making a real difference.
South Korea plans $530B-plus 2027 budget
To keep up, the government is speeding up three major projects focused on chips, AI data centers, and physical AI technologies.
They are also planning a hefty budget for 2027 of more than $530 billion, with lots of funding aimed at these sectors.
Officials expect higher tax revenue from the booming chip industry to help pay for it all, but warn that inflation (projected at 2.6% by 2026), rising borrowing costs, and currency weakness could still pose challenges.