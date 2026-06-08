South Korea halts trading as KOSPI index crashes over 8%

Investor response

Tech and semiconductor sector heavily impacted

The KOSPI's fall was largely due to heavy selling in South Korea's tech and semiconductor sector, which is a major part of the country's export-driven economy. Investors reacted to steep losses on Wall Street last week, where tech stocks saw their worst rout in months amid fears that the US Federal Reserve could keep interest rates higher for longer. The selloff ended a nine-week rally in US equities fueled by AI optimism and lower interest rate expectations.