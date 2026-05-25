South Korea launches single-stock leveraged ETFs tied to chip giants

Experts warn chip ETF volatility

While excitement is high, experts warn these ETFs could make Korea's already jumpy stock market even more volatile.

Jung In Yun from Fibonacci Asset Management points out that focusing so much on chipmakers might increase risks for everyday investors and make long-term investing trickier.

Still, strong demand, like the $1.3 billion already poured into a Hong Kong-listed two-times leveraged product linked to Samsung's shares, shows that many are eager to ride the AI investment wave.