South Korea launches single-stock leveraged ETFs tied to chip giants
South Korea is rolling out its first-ever single-stock leveraged ETFs this week, tied to Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, two giants fueling the global AI wave.
These new funds are designed to double the daily ups and downs of these chip stocks, and with over 14 million retail investors in the country, there's a lot of buzz around their launch.
Experts warn chip ETF volatility
While excitement is high, experts warn these ETFs could make Korea's already jumpy stock market even more volatile.
Jung In Yun from Fibonacci Asset Management points out that focusing so much on chipmakers might increase risks for everyday investors and make long-term investing trickier.
Still, strong demand, like the $1.3 billion already poured into a Hong Kong-listed two-times leveraged product linked to Samsung's shares, shows that many are eager to ride the AI investment wave.