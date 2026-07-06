South Korea opens 24-hour onshore dollar-won trading Monday to Saturday
Business
South Korea just rolled out a 24-hour onshore dollar-won trading system, now open from Monday morning to Saturday morning.
The idea is to make it easier for international investors to join in, boost the won's visibility worldwide, and help South Korea earn "developed market" status with MSCI.
Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol hails milestone
This upgrade means traders across different time zones can access Korea's currency market more smoothly.
Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol called it an "important milestone," highlighting how this move brings Korea's financial markets closer to global standards and could draw more foreign investment down the line.