South Korea's Kospi index surges 8% on US-Iran peace hopes

Market dynamics

South Korean market swings wildly

The South Korean equity market, valued at $4.3 trillion, is known for its extreme volatility. This week alone, the Korea Exchange had to trigger market safeguards multiple times as stocks swung wildly. A major reason behind this volatility is that over half of Kospi's market capitalization comes from tech giants Samsung and SK Hynix. Their growing popularity has also led to an increase in leveraged exchange-traded funds linked to these companies, further intensifying daily price movements.