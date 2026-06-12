South Korea's Kospi index surges 8% on US-Iran peace hopes
What's the story
South Korea's benchmark Kospi Index has witnessed a massive surge of 8% in early trading today. The spike comes on the back of improved risk appetite after US President Donald Trump hinted at an imminent agreement with Iran to end the ongoing war. Chip stocks have led this rally, with major players like Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix seeing their shares jump by over 9%.
Market dynamics
South Korean market swings wildly
The South Korean equity market, valued at $4.3 trillion, is known for its extreme volatility. This week alone, the Korea Exchange had to trigger market safeguards multiple times as stocks swung wildly. A major reason behind this volatility is that over half of Kospi's market capitalization comes from tech giants Samsung and SK Hynix. Their growing popularity has also led to an increase in leveraged exchange-traded funds linked to these companies, further intensifying daily price movements.
Tech leadership
Korea's role in memory chips is hard to be replaced
Indrani De, Global Head of Investment Research at FTSE Russell, emphasized Korea's stronghold on memory semiconductors. She said, "The fundamental outlook and the structural strength of Korea's tech suggest that the position of Korea's role in memory semiconductors is hard to be replaced anytime soon." De added that "Samsung and SK Hynix dominate the high bandwidth memory market," further highlighting their importance in this sector.