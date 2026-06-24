South Korea, Samsung and SK Hynix plan new chip cluster
Business
South Korea is teaming up with tech giants Samsung and SK Hynix to ramp up their semiconductor game.
With AI tech growing fast and demanding more chips than ever, the country plans to announce a new chip cluster soon, hoping to stay ahead in the global race.
Kim Yong-beom cites 2034-2035 timeline
Presidential policy adviser Kim Yong-beom called AI's growth "Exponential and explosive," saying Samsung and SK Hynix may need to finish new chip factories much earlier, by 2034-2035.
He also mentioned they're hunting for the right spot for a second big chip hub, as part of South Korea's push to become a leading force in semiconductors.