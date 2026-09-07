South Korea stocks jump nearly 3%, Samsung, SK Hynix rally
Business
South Korea's stock market surged nearly 3% on Monday, with Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix leading the charge.
The buzz? Investors are pumped about ongoing investment in artificial intelligence and the huge demand for AI chips.
A stronger won and booming exports added to the upbeat mood.
Exports top record on AI demand
South Korea's exports have already topped last year's record, mostly thanks to global demand for AI tech.
Foreign investors snapped up 789.2 billion won ($590.45 million) in local stocks, showing real confidence in the market.
Plus, the won hit its strongest level since October 2024, giving even more support to this rally.