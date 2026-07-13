South Korea announces record $530B budget, driven by AI boom
What's the story
South Korea has announced a record-breaking budget of over 800 trillion won ($530.97 billion) for the fiscal year 2027. The ambitious plan is largely driven by increased tax revenues from the booming artificial intelligence (AI) chip industry. Budget Minister Park Hong-keun revealed this at a national fiscal strategy meeting on Monday, emphasizing that the spending would be financed through higher tax receipts and expenditure cuts.
Strategic focus
Restructuring of spending programs to fund mega-projects
The South Korean government has identified three "mega-projects," investments in chips, AI data centers, and physical AI, as its top fiscal priorities. The funding for these projects will be secured through a major restructuring of existing spending programs, rather than just relying on increased tax revenue. President Lee Jae Myung emphasized the government's commitment to ensuring corporate investments proceed as planned.
Budget restructuring
Government to restructure 50 trillion won in spending
Minister Park revealed that the government intends to restructure around 50 trillion won in spending, double the amount from last year. This will be done by reviewing discretionary and mandatory expenditures and cutting underperforming programs. The move is part of a broader strategy to ensure fiscal sustainability while prioritizing investments in key sectors such as AI technology and data centers.
Strategic investment
Future Response Fund for strategic investments
The South Korean government also plans to set up a Future Response Fund as a strategic investment platform. It will allocate tax revenue exceeding long-term trends into four key areas: youth, growth engines, regions, and talent. This move highlights the government's commitment to investing in future growth drivers while ensuring fiscal responsibility through careful spending program restructuring and prioritization of mega-projects.