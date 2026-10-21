South Korea working-day adjusted exports jump 65.9% on AI chips
Business
South Korea just posted a huge jump in exports, with exports adjusted for the number of working days up 65.9% year-over-year for the first 20 days of October 2026.
The main driver? A global rush for artificial intelligence (AI) chips.
In total, exports reached $61.6 billion, outpacing imports and giving the country a solid $14.5 billion trade surplus.
South Korea semiconductor exports rise 222.5%
Semiconductor exports really stole the show, leaping by 222.5% to $27.5 billion. Other big gains came from petroleum products and cars, with China, the US Malaysia, and Singapore seeing sharp increases.
With these numbers in hand, South Korea's central bank is expected to keep interest rates steady while keeping an eye on growth and inflation trends.