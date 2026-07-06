The company will list on NASDAQ

NVIDIA supplier SK Hynix eyes $28B US listing

By Akash Pandey 09:53 am Jul 06, 202609:53 am

What's the story

South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix is gearing up for a massive $28 billion US listing, according to its regulatory filings. The move comes as part of one of the largest new share offerings globally, capitalizing on the current AI boom. The company will offer depositary receipts backed by 17.79 million new shares in a NASDAQ listing, making it one of the most valuable tech companies in the world.