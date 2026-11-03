South Korean, Taiwanese and Japanese firms ramp up US investment

Companies from South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan are seriously stepping up their investments in the US

With global supply chains changing, these countries see a big opportunity:

Citi's Ernesto Torres Cantu, Citi's head of international business outside North America, says they've got "significant capacity to invest in the US," so we can expect this trend to keep going.

The result? Business coming into North America is growing fast, with double-digit growth in inbound business into North America.