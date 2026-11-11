South Korea's KOSPI dips on US inflation and AI hype
South Korea's KOSPI index dipped 0.34% on Wednesday, mostly because investors are uneasy about high US inflation and the hype around AI stocks.
Big names like Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix led the drop.
Still, most stocks actually gained overall, but foreign investors were net sellers of South Korean equities worth 92.8 billion won.
South Korean won rises, yields climb
Fresh US inflation data came in higher than expected, making a December rate hike by the Federal Reserve more likely, and that's rattling global markets, including South Korea's.
Even with the stock dip, the South Korean won got a little stronger against the US dollar.
Meanwhile, bond yields rose as traders braced for possible interest rate hikes ahead.