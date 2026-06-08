South Korea's KOSPI falls over 8% as US rate worries

Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix down 10%+

Semiconductor giants like Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix saw their shares fall more than 10%, while foreign investors pulled $10 billion out of Korean stocks last week, pushing the won to its weakest since 2009.

Japan's main indexes also slid as SoftBank dropped nearly 8%.

Rising oil prices (sparked by tensions in West Asia) added to inflation worries, making investors even more cautious about what comes next.